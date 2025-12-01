Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $18.3540. Approximately 11,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Falcon’s Beyond Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Falcon's Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.63 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon's Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

