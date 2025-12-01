FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s Why

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.2550. Approximately 184,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,060,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.34.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,274,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,074.99. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $842,076. Company insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in FIGS by 1,876.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

