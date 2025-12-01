Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 239,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 225,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Niobay Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Niobay Metals Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.
