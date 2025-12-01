Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 218,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 963,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay.

Featured Articles

