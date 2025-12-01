TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Critical Contrast

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Ingredion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Ingredion 9.24% 19.04% 10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDH and Ingredion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ingredion 1 5 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Ingredion has a consensus price target of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Ingredion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingredion is more favorable than TDH.

This table compares TDH and Ingredion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $1.05 million 9.92 $2.68 million N/A N/A Ingredion $7.26 billion 0.95 $647.00 million $10.03 10.79

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Volatility and Risk

TDH has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingredion has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Ingredion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ingredion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ingredion beats TDH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

(Get Free Report)

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods; cornstarch; specialty paper starches for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control; starches and specialty starches for textile industry; industrial starches are used in the production of construction materials, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as well as in mining and water filtration; and specialty industrial starches for use in biomaterial applications, including biodegradable plastics, fabric softeners and detergents, hair and skin care applications, dusting powders for surgical gloves, and in the production of glass fiber and insulation. It also provides sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-genetically modified organism syrups for applications in food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, and beverages. In addition, the company sells refined corn oil, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal; and other products, including fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

