Head-To-Head Contrast: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CreditRiskMonitor.com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CreditRiskMonitor.com pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and CreditRiskMonitor.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.08 million 6.50 $2.14 million N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.25 $1.67 million $0.13 17.69

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and CreditRiskMonitor.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 46.83% 24.05% 20.09% CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15%

Summary

AMEN Properties beats CreditRiskMonitor.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

