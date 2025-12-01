Head to Head Contrast: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biostage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Biostage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

