Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 38390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

Ebiquity Trading Down 3.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Izlan purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.14. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

