Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$35.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

