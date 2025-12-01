Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 and last traded at GBX 90, with a volume of 11813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.21. The company has a market capitalization of £193.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

