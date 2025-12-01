CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 5, with a volume of 2507165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 price target on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Down 12.6%

About CleanTech Lithium

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.09.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

