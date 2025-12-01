Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John Tyson Sells 100,301 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

