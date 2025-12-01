Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Chairman John Tyson Sells 100,301 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Chairman John Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.38%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
