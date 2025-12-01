Insider Selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $42,274.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Thursday, November 6th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $261,161.55.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 273 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $42,115.71.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $150.23. 1,993,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,001. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 458.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,706,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.