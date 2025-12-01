New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Up 18.1% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.91. 1,218,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 599,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Found Gold news, Director Chad Williams acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,675 shares in the company, valued at C$141,383.25. This trade represents a 65.20% increase in their position. Also, insider Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$160,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,042,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,638,917.28. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 2,128,830 shares of company stock worth $6,055,499 over the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

