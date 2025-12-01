West Family Investments Inc. Invests $251,000 in Exelon Corporation $EXC

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 346.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exelon by 17.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 12.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

