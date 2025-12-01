Outdoor (POWW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Outdoor (NASDAQ: POWW) recently:

11/24/2025 – Outdoor had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Outdoor had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.40.

11/11/2025 – Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Outdoor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

