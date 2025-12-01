Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Virtus Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

