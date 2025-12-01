Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 687 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

