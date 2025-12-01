Shelton Capital Management Purchases 54,000 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

