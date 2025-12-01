VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

Shares of GS stock opened at $826.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $787.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

