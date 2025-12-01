Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) versus Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Financial Review

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -15.29% -25.43% -14.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 1 0 1 0 2.00 Orthofix Medical 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.65%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. and Orthofix Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $818.06 million 0.78 -$126.00 million ($3.03) -5.31

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

