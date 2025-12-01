Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $599.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.57.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

