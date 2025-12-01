Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $175.96 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,455 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $175,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 408,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

