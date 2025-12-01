Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $126.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Stephens upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.25 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $8,761,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,202,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

