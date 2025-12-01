Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

ISRG opened at $573.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,043,866. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

