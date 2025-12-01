Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XZO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Exzeo Group stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Exzeo Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

