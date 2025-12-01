Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 20,372 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 20,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $97,581.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,365,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,565.20. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 33,561 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $161,764.02.

On Monday, November 24th, Arora Ashish sold 10,628 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $50,695.56.

On Friday, November 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $289,800.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Arora Ashish sold 17,204 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $90,665.08.

On Thursday, October 16th, Arora Ashish sold 11,211 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $59,081.97.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $116,237.50.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $120,275.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $123,462.50.

On Thursday, September 25th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $136,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $143,862.50.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.74 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cricut by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 255.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

