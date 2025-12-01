Insider Buying: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Purchases 4,325 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Whelan bought 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,585.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 457,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,644.06. The trade was a 0.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Smart Sand Stock Up 0.5%

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 589,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 286,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 625.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Smart Sand by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,039,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SND has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Sand to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Smart Sand

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.