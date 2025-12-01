Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

