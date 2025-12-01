Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5%

AMD stock opened at $217.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

