Virtus Advisers LLC Has $169,000 Stake in AECOM $ACM

Virtus Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AECOM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Down 2.2%

ACM stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

