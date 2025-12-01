Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.93 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

