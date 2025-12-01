Corning Incorporated $GLW Holdings Raised by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 365,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $84.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

