FedEx (FDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

12/1/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – FedEx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $297.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/13/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $279.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – FedEx had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – FedEx was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/14/2025 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – FedEx had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $284.00.

10/7/2025 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $254.00 to $298.00.

10/4/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.