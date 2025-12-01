One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

One Media iP Group Trading Up 14.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About One Media iP Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.