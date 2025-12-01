Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $52.89. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 714 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMPLY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 4.4%
Johnson Matthey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5561 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Articles
