Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $52.89. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 714 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMPLY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 4.4%

Johnson Matthey Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5561 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

