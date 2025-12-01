Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 292929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Central Puerto

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Puerto by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 76.8% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.