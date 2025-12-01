ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Down 12.7% – Time to Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $836.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.90 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

