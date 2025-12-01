MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.760-4.800 EPS.
MongoDB stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,752. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.58 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $385.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.92.
In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 91,172 shares of company stock worth $29,794,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
