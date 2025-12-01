Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 3,257,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,599,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PONY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Pony AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 350.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pony AI by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

