Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 759,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 238,463 shares.The stock last traded at $20.5160 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

