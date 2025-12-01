Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 248,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 671,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
