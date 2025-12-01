Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.02 and last traded at C$22.02, with a volume of 11185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.50.

Westaim Trading Down 2.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.11.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

