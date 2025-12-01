Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – December 1st

Fitell, Garmin, and Planet Fitness are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” refers to shares of companies whose primary business is tied to physical fitness and wellness—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, wearable/fitness-technology firms, and subscription-based fitness apps. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary or health-wellness plays, valuing their exposure to secular trends in health and technology but also noting sensitivity to economic cycles, membership churn, and changing consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Fitell (FTEL)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

