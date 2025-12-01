Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $79,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $633.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.60 and its 200-day moving average is $707.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

