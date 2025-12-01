Shelton Capital Management Buys 4,141 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.