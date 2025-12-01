NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $180.30 and last traded at $179.92. Approximately 181,372,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 225,971,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

