Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $206.89 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

