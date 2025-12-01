2,500 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $163.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

