Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 259,242 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259,242 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $219,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

